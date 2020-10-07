Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: "The Coalition's joint forces intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday an explosive-laden drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the Kingdom in a deliberate attempt to target civilian objects and civilians,” according to SPA.

The Houthis have in August and September increased aerial attacks towards civilian areas in the Kingdom, mainly through explosive-laden drones. The Arab Coalition has succeeded in intercepting and destroying most of them.

On September 20, a Houthi military projectile was launched from inside Yemen towards a border village in Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia, injuring five civilians

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019.

