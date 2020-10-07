Kuwait's Emir names Sheikh Meshal al-Sabah as crown prince: KUNA

Kuwait's new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as crown prince of the US-allied OPEC member state, state news agency KUNA said, citing a statement from his office.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sheikh Meshal is deputy chief of the National Guard and a brother of the late emir who died last Tuesday.
The Gulf Arab state's parliament must approve the choice.
Read more:
Two Kuwait ruling family members voice support for Sheikh Meshal as crown prince
After the death of Kuwait’s emir, how is the next ruler chosen?
Kuwait names Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah as new emir
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03