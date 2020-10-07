NEWS
Kuwait's Emir names Sheikh Meshal al-Sabah as crown prince: KUNA

Kuwait's Emir names Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (left) as crown prince. (Twitter)
Reuters Wednesday 07 October 2020
Kuwait's new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as crown prince of the US-allied OPEC member state, state news agency KUNA said, citing a statement from his office.

Sheikh Meshal is deputy chief of the National Guard and a brother of the late emir who died last Tuesday.

The Gulf Arab state's parliament must approve the choice.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03

