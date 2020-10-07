UAE Public Prosecution warns against crime of forging currency

The United Arab Emirates Public Prosecution on Tuesday warned the public against forging currency, emphasizing that this is a crime punishable by law, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The Federal Public Prosecution said that any person, who forges, counterfeits or falsifies in any way, either in person or through an intermediary, a banknote or coin in circulation in the State or in any other county, or a government security, shall be sentenced to life or temporary imprisonment and a fine not less than 200,000 dirhams,” WAM added.

According to Article 204 of the UAE Penal Code, a coin currency shall be considered falsified if “any of its metal is diminished or if it has been coated with paint so as to make it similar to another more valuable currency.”

The video comes as part of the public prosecution’s social media campaign to promote and raise awareness on the country’s laws.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08