UAE’s IDEX defense expo will host Israeli pavilion in 2021

Defense exhibition organizers from Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed an agreement to host an Israeli pavilion at a UAE defense show for the first time in February 2021, UAE state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.
The two countries agreed to normalize relations in August.
Israel Defense Exhibition (ISDEF) will organize Israel’s pavilion at the UAE’s biennial International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) held in the emirate of Abu Dhabi February 21-25 next year.
IDEX is the Middle East’s largest arms expo.
Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17