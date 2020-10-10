Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern regions of Saudi Arabia early on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.
The spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces Col. Turki al-Maliki said that the joint coalition forces managed Saturday morning to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians in the southern region.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An exact location of where the drone was destroyed had not been made available yet in the statement released on the Saudi Press Agency.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 10 October 2020 KSA 05:32 - GMT 02:32