NEWS
GULF

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Saturday 10 October 2020
Text size A A A

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern regions of Saudi Arabia early on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces Col. Turki al-Maliki said that the joint coalition forces managed Saturday morning to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians in the southern region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An exact location of where the drone was destroyed had not been made available yet in the statement released on the Saudi Press Agency.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 10 October 2020 KSA 05:32 - GMT 02:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top