UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed, Israeli PM Netanyahu examine ‘prospects for peace’ in region

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu examined “prospects for peace” in the region during a phone call on Monday.

“We discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region,” the Crown Prince said in a statement on Twitter.

During the call Netanyahu invited Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince to Israel, according to Reuters, making the second official invitation from an Israeli official.

In August, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin invited the Crown Prince to Jerusalem shortly after the announcement of peace between their two countries.

The discussion about regional peace came hours after the Crown Prince spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone on Sunday.

Trump called on the Crown Prince “to seize this opportunity to urge leaders of other Middle East countries to follow the same path toward advancing peace and prosperity in the region.”

The American president also thanked the Crown Prince for leading the Abraham Accords, the landmark normalization agreements between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain, which were signed at the White House last month.

