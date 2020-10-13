Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone before it launched towards Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition destroyed a ballistic missile that belonged to the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which the group had been planning to launch towards Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The coalition is taking the necessary measures to protect civilians and civilians properties, according to the spokesperson.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Arab Coalition will continue to neutralize and destroy the capabilities of the Houthi militia.
The event was the latest attempted attack by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern city of Najran.
Read more:
Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: Arab Coalition
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 13 October 2020 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39