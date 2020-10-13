Saudi Arabia’s FM heads to Washington for first US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue talks

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will head to Washington this week to begin the first US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue.
The Saudi Arabian foreign minister is set to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday to discuss ways to increase and strengthen bilateral ties between Washington and Riyadh.
The opening talks will also touch on development projects and economic ties.
Prince Faisal and Pompeo will deliver televised remarks after their meeting on Wednesday.
“The dialogue will focus on our shared commitments to the furthering of regional security and prosperity, economic development, and the people-to-people exchanges that have underpinned our bilateral relationship since the seminal meeting between President Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy 75 years ago,” a statement from Pompeo’s office said.
Last Update: Tuesday, 13 October 2020 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57