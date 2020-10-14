Pompeo announces plans for new US embassy in Riyadh

Washington will build a new US embassy in Riyadh as a result of growing ties with Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday.

“Our conversations this morning reflected a mutual willingness to grow not only our security and economic ties but our whole partnership,” Pompeo said during a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Prince Faisal and Pompeo met earlier Wednesday during the inaugural US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue, which took place in Washington.

As proof of growing ties, Pompeo revealed new US investments in Saudi Arabia.

“The United States is preparing to acquire a 26-acre site for a new US embassy in Riyadh. This project, along with the recent opening of a new consulate in Jeddah and the ongoing construction of a new consulate in Dhahran, represents a US investment of over $1 billion,” Pompeo said.

