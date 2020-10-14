Saudi Arabia’s cabinet condemns Iran-backed Houthi drone attacks targeting Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers reiterated on Tuesday the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the Iran-backed Houthi militia's continued launching of explosive-laden drones to target civilians in Saudi Arabia in a systematic and deliberate manner.

The statement from the cabinet comes after virtual session chaired by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia have ramped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past couple of weeks, the latest of which came on Tuesday when the Arab Coalition destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia, which the group had been planning to launch towards Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The incident was the latest attempted attack by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern city of Najran.

Wednesday, 14 October 2020