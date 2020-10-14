US thanks Saudi Arabia for help with release of 2 hostages held by Houthis

Two US hostages have been released from the custody of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, the White House said Wednesday.

The US welcomed the release of Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada from custody of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. It also announced that the remains of Bilal Fateen would be repatriated.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We extend our sincerest thanks to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to secure the release of our citizens,” a statement from the White House said.

Houthi militants have previously detained UN and other humanitarian workers, claiming the aid workers were spying.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet condemns Iran-backed Houthi drone attacks targeting Kingdom

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 KSA 20:09 - GMT 17:09