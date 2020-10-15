US-Saudi relations go beyond just one president: State Department spokeswoman

The historic relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia go beyond just one president, according to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus as both countries launch the inaugural US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue that kicked off Wednesday in Washington marked a new era in ties between the two countries.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This Strategic Dialogue between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that Prince Faisal and I launched today marks a new era in our relationship,” the US diplomat said during a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

For her part, Ortagus said Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s official state visit so close to an election represented the importance both US President Donald Trump and Secretary Pompeo place on Saudi Arabia as a strategic ally and partner.

US Secretary of State Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speak in Washington, Oct. 14, 2020. (Saudi Foreign Ministry)

“We know that this alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia has gone beyond just one president, it's been for 75 years, but crucially, during the Trump administration, this relationship has been even more important as we have sought to counter our common enemy in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ortagus told Al Arabiya.

“We look forward to expand our ties, enhance our institutional cooperation, and elevate our partnership to new heights," says Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan from Washington DC where the inaugural #US-#Saudi Strategic Dialogue kicked off.https://t.co/aQc3WdyUPE pic.twitter.com/t4tjQA79kv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 14, 2020

Discussions on Wednesday between Saudi and American officials also touched on regional security, including Iran’s malign behavior, which Pompeo said was threatening the Kingdom’s security and was disrupting global commerce.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the leaders and helping us to fight ISIS and terrorism around the world. We work on financial terrorism, and other aspects together, but specifically, as it relates to Iran, we not only have a US, a true presence in the region that we've had for quite a long time. But Saudi has been a crucial partner in our maximum economic pressure campaign against Iran,” Ortagus said.

Read more:

‘New era’ begins in US-Saudi relationship, Pompeo tells Saudi Arabian FM

Saudi King Salman, President Trump reaffirmed strong US-Saudi ties: Cabinet briefing

Pompeo announces plans for new US embassy in Riyadh

Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020 KSA 01:55 - GMT 22:55