Yemen’s warring sides start swap of over 1,000 prisoners

Houthi prisoners board a plane before heading to Sanaa airport after being released by the Saudi-led coalition in a prisoner swap, at Sayoun airport. (Reuters)
AFP Thursday 15 October 2020
A hard-won prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia began Thursday with the departure from the Houthi-held capital Sanaa of a planeload of freed soldiers, an AFP correspondent reported.

The exchange, agreed after a week of negotiations in Switzerland last month, involves the release of 1,081 prisoners over two days, the largest number since the conflict erupted in 2014.

