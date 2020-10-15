Yemen’s warring sides start swap of over 1,000 prisoners

A hard-won prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia began Thursday with the departure from the Houthi-held capital Sanaa of a planeload of freed soldiers, an AFP correspondent reported.
The exchange, agreed after a week of negotiations in Switzerland last month, involves the release of 1,081 prisoners over two days, the largest number since the conflict erupted in 2014.
Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020 KSA 12:38 - GMT 09:38