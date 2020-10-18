Iran-backed Houthi militia fired ballistic missile in Yemen’s Saada: Arab Coalition

A ballistic missile that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday from Yemen’s Sanaa fell in the Saada governorate, the Arab Coalition’s spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching ballistic missiles that land on civilians and their properties, threatening the lives of hundreds of people, al-Maliki said.
The coalition will continue to take strict measures to neutralize and destroy the group’s ballistic capabilities to protect civilians in Yemen, as well as maintain regional and international security.
