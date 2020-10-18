Israel, UAE to sign agreement for 28 flights per week, ministry says

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will a sign a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said on Sunday.
The agreement, which also allows unlimited charter flights to a smaller airport in southern Israel and 10 weekly cargo flights, comes after Israel and UAE agreed to normalize relations.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The aviation deal will be signed at Ben Gurion airport and flights are expected to begin within weeks, the ministry said.
Read more:
Israel-Bahrain peace: Official delegation lands in Manama for formal ceremony
Israel’s parliament passes UAE agreement, bringing peace deal into full effect
Official UAE delegation trip to Israel set for October 20: Source
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 18:33 - GMT 15:33