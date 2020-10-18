NEWS
Israel, UAE to sign agreement for 28 flights per week, ministry says

An airplane of Israel’s El Al, upon its arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Sunday 18 October 2020
Israel and the United Arab Emirates will a sign a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said on Sunday.

The agreement, which also allows unlimited charter flights to a smaller airport in southern Israel and 10 weekly cargo flights, comes after Israel and UAE agreed to normalize relations.

The aviation deal will be signed at Ben Gurion airport and flights are expected to begin within weeks, the ministry said.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 18:33 - GMT 15:33

