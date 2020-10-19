Kuwait approves decree to hold December 5 National Assembly elections

Kuwait is expected to hold its next elections on December 5 to vote for members of the country’s National Assembly in its 16th legislative term, according to a draft decree approved by Kuwait’s cabinet.

The general elections were expected to be held as early as November 28 but had been postponed given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait last held a general election for the National Assembly in November 2016. In that election cycle, only one woman, Safa al-Hashem, was elected to the Kuwaiti parliament.

Al-Hashem became the ninth woman to be elected to Kuwait’s 50-member National Assembly since women gained the right to vote and run in national elections in 2005.

Read more:

What’s Superman doing running in Kuwait’s elections?

Kuwait liberals make slight gains in parliamentary election results

Tweet politics: Kuwait election hopefuls embrace social media

Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 22:15 - GMT 19:15