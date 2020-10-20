UAE, United States sign MoU on eight partnership areas including intelligence, space

The United States and United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic dialogue on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the MoU would build on eight key areas of partnership: politics, events, law enforcement and border security, intelligence and counterterrorism, human rights, economics, culture and academics, and space.

The document was signed by US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash.

The MoU “memorializes that we are establishing a strategic dialogue between the United Arab Emirates and the United States as a forum for open, productive engagement and cooperation,” according to US Deputy Assistant Secretary Timothy Lenderking.

It also recognizes the “common vision” the countries have for a stable and prosperous Middle East, he said.

In remarks before the signing, Pompeo said the UAE and US remained “engaged on a number of regional issues” including the peace efforts in Libya and Yemen.

“We stand together on the international stage to counter the greatest destructive force in the Middle East: the Iranian regime,” said Pompeo.

He added that the UAE is a “top investor here in America” and is America’s “number one export destination in the Middle East.”

The signing concluded the first virtual US-UAE Strategic Dialogue, and came just after the UAE inked four agreements with Israel during a ceremony at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.

The UAE-Israel agreements were regarding the promotion and protection of investments, science and innovation, aviation, and visa exemptions.

