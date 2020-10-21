Saudi Arabia appoints second female ambassador Amal Yahya al-Moallimi to Norway

Saudi Arabia appointed its second female ambassador, Amal Yahya al-Moallimi, as ambassador to Norway on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The first woman to hold such a position is Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US.
Al-Moallimi was one of many new ambassador-designates that took the oath of office virtually on Tuesday before King Salman, in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, SPA reported.
Other Ambassador-designates who took the oath of office were:
• Dr. Saad bin Abdulrahman al-Ammar, Ambassador-designate to Greece. • Azzam bin Abdulkarim al-Qain, Ambassador-designated to Spain.
• Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali al-Saqr, Ambassador-designated to Tunisia.
• Dr. Saleh bin Hamad al-Suhaibani, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
• Ziyad bin Maashi al-Attiyah, Ambassador-designate to Netherlands.
The Kingdom’s Ambassador-designates to Maldives, Hungary, Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uganda, and Mexico also took the oath of office before King Salman.
Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 10:02 - GMT 07:02