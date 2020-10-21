UAE announces public sector holiday on October 29 to mark Prophet Mohammed's birthday

The UAE announced Wednesday that October 29 will be a public sector holiday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

“The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Thursday, 29th October, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed,” state news agency WAM reported.

Read more: UAE, United States sign MoU on eight partnership areas including intelligence, space

Two more public holidays are expected in the UAE at the beginning of December, with Commemoration Day set for December 1 and UAE National Day set for December 2 and 3.

Meanwhile the UAE, along with the US and Israel, announced on Tuesday the “Abraham Fund,” a joint American-Israeli-Emirati initiative based in Jerusalem focused on strengthening regional economic resiliency across the Middle East and to North African countries.

The Abraham Fund will start with a $3 billion trilateral commitment, said US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, second right, with Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Economic Development Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, far right, and US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr., second left. (Twitter)

The countries will “trilaterally open a development office based in Israel to identify and initiate strategic projects with a high developmental impact, including those that catalyze economic growth, improve standards of living, and create high-value, quality jobs,” according to a joint statement.

UAE Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayegh said that the fund “reflects the desire of the three countries to put the wellbeing of people first, regardless of their creed or identity.”

Participation from other countries to advance the objectives of the fund - promoting regional economic cooperation and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond - is welcomed, the statement said.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan open for visitors after months of closure

Rise in UAE coronavirus daily cases ‘normal’, expected to continue: Official

Shock in Iraq after woman throws her two children into the Tigris River

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 12:19 - GMT 09:19