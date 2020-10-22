NEWS
Fire erupts in Saudi Arabian city of Tanouma, Civil Defense reports no injuries

Fire erupts in Saudi Arabian city of Tanouma. (Via @SaudiDCD Twitter)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Thursday 22 October 2020
A fire erupted on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia’s Tanouma, located in the Kingdom’s southwestern Asir region, and the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said there were no injuries reported so far.

“The civil defense teams in Asir continue their tasks in extinguishing the fire in Tanouma and prevent it from reaching residential areas, without reporting any injuries so far, thank God,” the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said the fire started in a rugged area in Tanouma’s Jabal Ghulamah.

“The strong winds contributed to the spread of the fire,” they added.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said a fire broke out in the Kingdom’s Taif Governorate, also reporting no injuries.

Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33

