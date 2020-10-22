Fire erupts in Saudi Arabian city of Tanouma, Civil Defense reports no injuries

A fire erupted on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia’s Tanouma, located in the Kingdom’s southwestern Asir region, and the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said there were no injuries reported so far.
فرق الدفاع المدني بعسير تواصل مهامها في إخماد حريق #تنومه وتمنع وصوله إلى المناطق السكنية، دون تسجيل إصابات ولله الحمد حتى الآن. pic.twitter.com/t5GXj5RvGe— الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 22, 2020
Thank's to the firefighters,You are our pride, May God protect u🥺♥️🇸🇦🇸🇦#SaudiArabia #Tanuma #firefighters #Forests_Tanuma— HSE. Alhazmi🇸🇦🇰🇼 (@AlhazmiHusam) October 22, 2020
#تنومة_الان #حريق_تنومه
#حريق_تنومه pic.twitter.com/T7ztPQc6Zv
Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33