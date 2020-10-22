UAE’s Gargash says Gulf security begins with ‘building confidence’

International interest in the security of the Gulf region must begin by “building trust” which has over the years been negatively affected by Iranian interference, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter on Thursday.

Historically, the minister said, the region has been suffering from the risks of escalation and confrontation.

“Without building trust, it is difficult to embark on new structural steps and develop future visions that enhance peace and stability,” Gargash said on Twitter.

However, these goals cannot be successful without addressing Iran’s ongoing hostilities, including its missile threats and support for militias across the region.

In recent weeks, the Iran-backed Houthi militia has been ramping up its attack on Yemen and Saudi Arabia. The Arab Coalition reported that its forces intercepted and downed multiple missiles and drones that had been fired from Sanaa, which the Houthis have control over.

The UAE affirms that avoiding escalation is the only way to ensure security and stability in the Gulf, he said, adding that building trust is an essential step to achieving this goal.

