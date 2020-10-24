US, Bahrain’s King Hamad Center sign deal to fight anti-Semitism, promote peace

Bahrain’s King Hamad Global Center signed an agreement on Friday to fight anti-Semitism and promote Middle East peace alongside the US government.

The US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (SEAS) announced the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence.

“Arabs and Jews are both Semitic peoples that are threatened by hatred or intolerance towards Semitic people,” the MoU said.

The two entities will collaborate on developing and implement programs to “promote mutual respect, appreciation, and peaceful coexistence between Arab and Jewish peoples and their respective nation-states, and between all faiths in the Middle East,” according to the agreement.

Groundbreaking: We just signed an historic agreement with the Kingdom of #Bahrain’s @GlobalHamad Centre to fight #Antisemitism together in the Middle East and beyond. We will also create programs to teach the region’s children the value of peaceful coexistence. Thank you Bahrain! pic.twitter.com/8c38Mwi8Zo — U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (@USEAntiSemitism) October 23, 2020

Educational programs are set to be developed that “recognize and celebrate” past historical periods of harmony between Jewish people and Arabs in the Middle East.

All forms of anti-Semitism will be confronted in the partnership, according to the statement, which said that included “anti-Zionism and the delegitimization of the State of Israel.”

“His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa has made it a top priority for Bahrain to lead the Middle East towards a future of tolerance, mutual respect, and cooperation between Muslim and Jews,” the statement said.

American Rabbi Marc Schneier, left, with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. (Supplied)

On Sunday, Bahrain signed an agreement to fully normalize ties with Israel, becoming the fourth Arab country to do so after fellow Gulf state, the United Arab Emirates.

A high-level delegation of officials from Israel and the US, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, visited Bahrain on Sunday for bilateral talks and the signing of seven MoUs.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lior Haiat told Al Arabiya English that it was the “start of a new era of peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.”

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, and Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. (Twitter/@bahdiplomatic)

Bahrain, along with the UAE, normalized relations with Israel at a signing ceremony at the White House last month, as part of the Abraham Accords agreement.

Sudan announced Friday it will normalize relations with Israel.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 17:41 - GMT 14:41