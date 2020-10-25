Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys second Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Arab Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said Arab Coalition forces were able to intercept and destroy the drone in Yemeni airspace on Sunday.

Al-Maliki added that the drone was launched by the “terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians in the Kingdom,” SPA reported.

This is the second attack on Sunday by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition also intercepted and destroyed early Sunday an explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward the Kingdom.

The failed attack is the latest in the series of attempted attacks launched by the Houthis in recent weeks.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 14:40 - GMT 11:40