Dubai Police arrest three members of international crystal meth drug trafficking gang

The UAE’s Dubai Police on Saturday said it had stopped an international drug trafficking gang from trafficking 33 kilograms (around 72 pounds) of crystal meth.

“The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police has attained authentic information designating a significantly active international drug trafficking gang formation, with accomplices inside the state [country],” Dubai Police said in a video posted on its social media accounts.

Dubai Police, who coordinated on the raid with Sharjah Police, added that the gang “has sent a big amount of illicit drugs, which was subtly hidden.”

After surveilling and raiding the suspects’ vehicle by a Dubai Police team, the suspects were arrested.

An amount of 33 kilograms of crystal meth was found on the suspects, according to the police.

“Dubai Police strikes with an iron fist whoever dares to mess with the nation’s security,” the video concluded.

In September, Dubai police arrested Denis Matoshri, a leader of the Albanian-speaking “Kompania Bello” criminal group – a transnational organized crime syndicate involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations between South America and Europe with an estimated street value of 350 million euros (1 billion and 523 million dirhams).

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 11:05 - GMT 08:05