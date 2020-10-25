Israel cabinet approves Bahrain accord, parliament vote pending

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Sunday approved Israel’s normalization accord with Bahrain, which now awaits parliamentary ratification, a cabinet statement said.

The accord, signed at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 where the United Arab Emirates also established formal ties with Israel, was unanimously approved by Netanyahu’s cabinet, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio.

Bahrain’s cabinet approved the accord on Oct. 19.

An Israeli parliamentary spokesman said a date had yet to be set for a plenum vote on the accord with Bahrain. Israel and the UAE ratified their bilateral accord earlier this month.

President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Meanwhile, Israel's government on Sunday gave final approval to the normalization of ties with the United Arab Emirates, an official statement said, after lawmakers ratified the pact earlier this month.

It was also announced that an Israeli delegation will visit Sudan in the coming days to finalize normalization between the two countries, according to the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

