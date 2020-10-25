Qatar might get F-35 warplanes from US despite Israel’s objection: Israeli minister

An Israeli cabinet minister said on Sunday that a US sale of advanced F-35 warplanes to

Qatar could be possible despite Israel's objections to such a deal given the Gulf state's links to Iran and Palestinian Hamas.



"I have no doubt that if they (Qatar) want it and are willing to pay, sooner or later they will get it," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, who sits in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, told Ynet TV.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



"This is a supposition that we must take into account," he said, arguing that the US administration "ultimately looks out for American interests," especially in the face of rival stealth jets on offer from Russia and China.



Reuters reported on Oct. 7 that gas-rich Qatar had submitted a formal request to buy the F-35, a Lockheed Martin plane that has so far been supplied only to Israel in the region. Israel, with which Washington consults on such sales, said it would be opposed.



Emphasizing that this position would not change, a spokesman for Steinitz said in a follow-up statement to Reuters that should such a sale go ahead, Israel would demand "appropriate compensation" - an apparent reference to US defense assistance.



Successive US administrations have sought to preserve Israeli military superiority in the region. Steinitz noted, however, that there had been past US sales of advanced aircraft to Arab countries over Israeli objections.

Read more:

Israel will oppose US sale of F-35 warplanes to Qatar: Intelligence minister

US committed to strengthening UAE military, F-35 talks ongoing: Ortagus

Trumps says would have ‘no problem’ selling F35 plane to UAE

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 18:50 - GMT 15:50