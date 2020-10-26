Arab coalition intercepts a Houthi drone that was heading toward Saudi Arabia

The Arab military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency reported.

In recent days the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis.



The coalition said one drone was intercepted in the morning and a second was fired and destroyed later on Monday's evening, SPA reported, quoting a coalition spokesman.



The Western-backed coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

Last Update: Monday, 26 October 2020 KSA 17:42 - GMT 14:42