Kuwait National Assembly elections open for candidates with new coronavirus processes

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior’s electoral commission on Monday said it was open to receive candidates who wish to run for the December 5 parliamentary elections, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
This year’s application process will be different than previous years due to coronavirus restrictions.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior “set up a school, rather than its own headquarters, to receive candidates in order to ensure physical distancing as well as providing necessary health materials, like gloves and masks,” according to KUNA.
KUNA said Kuwait’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah called on citizens registering for the upcoming elections to abide by precautionary measures.
Candidates who wish to run must submit their civil IDs, nationality, and two personal photos, along with submitting an application form online, and head to a designated police station to confirm candidacy.
Last week, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah called for national unity to meet challenges facing the Gulf state, in a speech to lawmakers ahead of planned parliamentary elections on December 5.
Read more:
Kuwait’s new emir calls for national unity ahead of elections on December 5
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 26 October 2020 KSA 10:46 - GMT 07:46