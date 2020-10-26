Saudi Arabia Ministry of Education launches ‘Path of Excellence’ scholarship program

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education on Sunday launched a scholarship program titled “Path of Excellence,” offering Saudis with scholarships in 32 majors in over 70 international universities.

The program will contribute to the Kingdom’s development goals in accordance with Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Path of Excellence” is the latest track of the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques’ Overseas Scholarship Program, which was initially launched in 2005, according to the Ministry of Education.

National security, human resources, economics, international relations, media and communication, criminal justice, and sports are among the 32 areas of study included in the program, which cover bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and PhDs.

The “Path of Excellence” scholarship program will provide Saudi students the opportunity to study in international universities to “develop their knowledge and skills in various fields and specializations,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al al-Sheikh, said.

The Ministry of Education described the scholarship program as being characterized by “the presence of new specializations [areas of study] that contribute to building a prosperous and diversified economy and support the Kingdom’s various promising sectors.”



Those who wish to apply to the program must adhere to the following guidelines:

• Applicants must be Saudi nationals.

• They must have an unconditional acceptance offer from the university they apply to.

• They must only apply to the universities and the areas of study specified by the Ministry of Education.

• Studying and attending classes must take place in the university’s main location and country.

• Students must regularly attend their classes.

Online applications can be submitted through the “Safeer” portal: https://ksp.moe.gov.sa.

