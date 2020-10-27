Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone in latest attempted attack on Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Tuesday as the terrorist group continues to deliberately target the Kingdom.
The failed attack is the latest in the series of attempted attack launched by the Houthis in recent weeks.
On Monday, the coalition intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden Houthi drone that was heading towards Saudi Arabia.
The terrorist group has been ramping up its efforts to strike Saudi Arabia and several areas in Yemen outside its control.
Iran has been backing the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government.
Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, while the government is based in the city of Aden.
