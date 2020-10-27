Dubai ruler, Sudanese prime minister discuss common issues between UAE, Sudan

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a phone call from Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Tuesday, and discussed “several common issues” between their two countries, according to Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, heads the United Arab Emirates’ Council of Ministers, which recently adopted the country’s peace agreement with Israel, known as the Abraham Accords.

“The Council of Ministers headed by Mohammed bin Rashid adopts a resolution ratifying the Abraham Accords… and orders the initiation of constitutional procedures to issue a federal decree ratifying the agreement,” the UAE government announced last week.

Sudan and Israel announced Friday they would normalize relations, marking Israel’s third peace agreement with an Arab country in six weeks, following the UAE and Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump held a three-way phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel to announce the deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner applaud as US President Donald Trump talks to the leaders of Israel and Sudan, Oct. 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Netanyahu thanked Trump on Sunday, as well as Hamdok and Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abd al-Fattah al-Burhan for their “historic decisions.”

An Israeli delegation will visit Sudan in the coming days to finalize normalization between the two countries, according to the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

