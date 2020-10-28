Minor earthquake strikes near Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Geological Survey reported on Wednesday.
“The national network stations at the National Center for Earthquakes and Volcanoes monitored today at 6:14 pm an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, 2.5 kilometers deep, is 10 kilometers south of Khamis Mushait,” the authority said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No injuries have been reported, the Saudi al-Ekhbariya TV channel said.
Khamis Mushait is a city in south-west Saudi Arabia, located east of Abha in the Asir province. It is 1,300 kilometers from Dhahran and 884 kilometers from the capital Riyadh.
Read more:
Powerful earthquake shakes eastern Turkey, killing 22
5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks western Iran: State TV
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 16:29 - GMT 13:29