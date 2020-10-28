Saudi Arabia’s cabinet condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammed: Statement

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet renewed on Tuesday its refusal of any attempt to link Islam and terrorism, it said in a statement.
The cabinet also condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammed.
The statement did not refer to calls in some Muslim countries for a boycott of French products over images being displayed in France of the Prophet.
The statement added that the cabinet also renewed “its condemnation and rejection of every terrorist act or practices and actions that generate hatred, violence, and extremism,” while affirming that intellectual freedom is a means of respect, tolerance, and peace.
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 01:04 - GMT 22:04