US concerned of terrorist attacks against its citizens in Saudi Arabia, UAE

The United States said Wednesday that it was concerned about terrorist attacks against its citizens in the Gulf, according to two warnings sent to Americans residing abroad.

“The Department of State remains concerned about the global threat of terrorism, including the possibility of terrorist attacks against US citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula,” a statement from the US Embassy and Consulate in the United Arab Emirates.

“Terrorist organizations continue to plan attacks against Western targets; these attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics, including suicide operations, assassination, kidnapping, hijacking, and bombing,” the statement added.

It also advised US citizens to “maintain a low profile” and “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.”

No further details were provided. Similar travel warnings and advisories are often sent to US citizens living in less stable Arab states, including Lebanon and Iraq.

Separately, the US Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia warned its citizens to “stay alert.”

The Embassy [in Riyadh] is tracking reports of possible missiles or drones that may be headed toward Riyadh today, October 28,” a statement on its website said.

It also urged US citizens to “immediately review and take necessary precautions,” providing advice on how to react in such an event.

Hours later, a separate statement was made that the US Mission to Saudi Arabia was no longer tracking reports of missiles or drones headed toward Riyadh. “However, the Embassy advises American citizens to continue to exercise increased caution,” it said.

On Wednesday, the Arab Coalition announced that it destroyed a number of the bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday’s attack is the latest in a series of attempted attacks by the Houthis targeting the Kingdom in recent weeks.

The Coalition said it is taking the necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian objects.

