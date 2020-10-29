Arab Coalition: Houthis ramping up attacks due to ‘miserable’ Marib, al-Jawf losses

The Iran-backed terrorist Houthis have been ramping up missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia due to their “hopeless and miserable” losses on the ground in Marib and al-Jawf, according to Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki.

“The Saudi naval and air defense forces possess high professionalism in dealing with these attacks. The Iran-backed terrorist Houthis are ramping up such attacks because of the hopeless and miserable situations and losses on the ground in Marib and al-Jawf,” al-Maliki told Al Arabiya early on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Maliki confirmed that the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles on Wednesday targeting the border cities of Najran, Jazan, and Khamis Mushait. The Houthis also sent a total of six explosives-laden drones over the Yemeni-Saudi Arabian border, all of which were intercepted and destroyed by the Arab Coalition.

He confirmed that Houthi reinforcements have been eliminated in Marib and al-Jawf, and more than 300 militia members have been killed recently on those two fronts, adding that the Iran-backed Houthi militia is unable to achieve any victory or advancement in al-Jawf.

Al-Maliki said that "the orders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are clear in occupied Sanaa," and that "the relationship between the Houthi militia, al-Qaeda, and ISIS is known."

“The Arab Coalition is a coalition made up of several countries that work according to international humanitarian laws. We believe in the role of the political process in finding a solution to the Yemeni conflict,” al-Maliki told Al Arabiya.

“But there will be no patience for the Houthis if any civilians are injured,” he warned.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroys 3 Houthi ballistic missiles, 6 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition seizes truck smuggling cocaine, heroin into Houthi territory

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone in latest attempted attack on Saudi Arabia

Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 00:47 - GMT 21:47