Saudi Arabia arrests 3 ‘Ethiopian infiltrators’ linked to Ghulamah Mountain fire

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry has arrested three “Ethiopian infiltrators” linked to the massive fire that broke out last week on Ghulamah Mountain located in the Kingdom’s southwestern Asir region.
Last week, the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said the fire started in a rugged area in Tanouma’s Jabal Ghulamah.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior stated that the security follow-up and the search and investigation procedures for the causes of a fire in Jabal Ghulamah, located in the Tanuma Governorate of the Asir region, resulted in information indicating that a number of violators of the border security system set fire as a result of disputes between them,” read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
“They fled the site after the spread of the fire, which spread over an area of more than 4.7 million square meters and resulted in the burning of large numbers of wild plants,” the statement added.
Civil defense teams in Asir were able to extinguish the fire in Tanouma and prevent it from reaching residential areas, without causing any injuries in the process.
Read more:
Fire erupts in Saudi Arabian city of Tanouma, Civil Defense reports no injuries
Fire erupts in Saudi Arabia’s Taif, no injuries reported
Fire breaks out in landmark building in central Beirut: Reports
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 03:54 - GMT 00:54