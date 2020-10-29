Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemns Nice's terrorist attack

The Saudi Press Agency, quoting a foreign ministry statement: The Kingdom expresses its strong condemnation and condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place near Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.
Latest: Police shoot suspect threatening people with knife in France’s Avignon
Latest: Man arrested in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah after stabbing guard at French consulate: SPA
"The Kingdom reaffirms its categorical rejection of such extremist actions that are incompatible with all religions and human beliefs, and stresses the importance of rejecting practices that generate hatred, violence and extremism", the statement added.
EU leaders express solidarity with France after 'brutal' Nice attack
Beheading in Nice church the latest in France's recent history of attacks
France knife attack: Woman beheaded in Nice church, two others dead, several injured
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 16:40 - GMT 13:40