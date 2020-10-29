NEWS
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemns Nice's terrorist attack

French police in Nice, France, following the kinfe attack there on October 29, 2020. (AFP)
The Saudi Press Agency, quoting a foreign ministry statement: The Kingdom expresses its strong condemnation and condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place near Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.

Latest: Police shoot suspect threatening people with knife in France’s Avignon

Latest: Man arrested in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah after stabbing guard at French consulate: SPA

"The Kingdom reaffirms its categorical rejection of such extremist actions that are incompatible with all religions and human beliefs, and stresses the importance of rejecting practices that generate hatred, violence and extremism", the statement added.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 16:40 - GMT 13:40

