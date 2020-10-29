UAE condemns the terrorist attack that took place in the French city of Nice

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in the French city of Nice, which resulted in the deaths of a number of victims and the wounding of others.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed, in a statement today, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts.
The Ministry stressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values and principles.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
