Qatar says airport officials behind invasive exams of women referred to prosecutors

Qatar says officials behind the forced examinations of women at its international airport after an abandoned baby was found earlier this month have been referred to prosecutors for possible charges.
Watch: #Australia's Foreign Minister @MarisePayne condemns #Qatar airport authorities who reportedly forcibly examined Australian women at Hamad International Airport after a newborn baby was found abandoned, describing the events as “grossly disturbing.”https://t.co/C6yKiJRRtQ pic.twitter.com/t7qdm3Y40H— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 26, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 30 October 2020 KSA 12:48 - GMT 09:48