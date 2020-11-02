Saudi Ministry of Transport, SDRPY sign MoU to upgrade transport services in Yemen

The Ministry of Transport and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) signed on Monday a memorandum of cooperation to develop the land, sea and air transport sector in the Republic of Yemen and improve roads in Yemeni cities.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser and SDRPY Supervisor General Ambassador Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Jaber.

The agreement is part of SDRPY efforts to develop and support civic services and vital sectors in Yemen.

Al-Jasser said the agreement would help achieve the livelihood and economic balance of Yemeni citizens and improve the quality of life through infrastructure development projects and programs.

He hoped that the agreement will achieve its desired objectives by connecting cities and governorates in the country and developing the transport sector.

Al-Jasser thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their support for the development and reconstruction of Yemen.

Ambassador A-Jaber said the memorandum of cooperation would contribute to upgrading the level of transport services in the country, which will have a positive impact on other vital sectors since the transport sector connects cities and governorates and links the country with the region and the world.

He praised the fruitful cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Transport, which is in line with the directives of the leadership to assist the Yemeni government in the development and reconstruction of vital sectors to improve infrastructure and services.

The memorandum of cooperation consolidates the efforts of the Saudi authorities to develop and reconstruct Yemen. It will also help improve the skills of transport professionals and provide technical and advisory support in the field of road maintenance.

