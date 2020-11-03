Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemns ‘Vienna terrorist attack’

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the “terrorist attack that took place in the center of the Austrian capital Vienna,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Tuesday.

“The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the Republic of Austria in taking all necessary measures to maintain security and protect against extremist tendencies and acts of terrorism and violence in all its forms,” SPA added.

The Saudi Embassy in Vienna called on its citizens in the Austrian capital to “exercise caution, stay in their homes, and avoid using public transportation as much as possible,” and to follow the instructions of the Austrian authorities.

تهيب السفارة بجميع المواطنين المتواجدين في ڤيينا توخي الحيطة والحذر والبقاء مساكنهم وتجنب استخدام المواصلات العامة قدر الامكان والابتعاد عن أماكن التجمعات واتباع تعليمات السلطات النمساوية.

وعند الضرورة يرجى التواصل مع السفارة على مدار الساعة على الرقم:



00436765029292 https://t.co/JFMsZZsmA8 — KSA Embassy, Vienna (@KSAembassyAT) November 2, 2020

Four people have died - including one assailant - after a shooting in the heart of Vienna late Monday, Austria’s top security official said.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammenr told reporters Tuesday that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest, was also shot and killed by police.

