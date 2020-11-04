NEWS
GULF

Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir: Vienna attack contrary to religion and human values

Saudi minister Adel al-Jubeir. (Twitter)
Reuters Wednesday 04 November 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Twitter on Tuesday that the Vienna attack was a heinous crime contrary to all religions and human values.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We share with friends in the Republic of Austria the sorrow of the terrorist crime that targeted innocent people in Vienna. This heinous crime and its likes are contrary to all religions and human values, and it emphasizes to us that terrorism has no religion or race,” his tweet said.

Read More:

Vienna's gunman used to visit family in North Macedonia every year

ISIS claims responsibility for Vienna attack

Italy FM proposes EU ‘patriot act’ after attacks in Vienna and Nice

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 00:59 - GMT 21:59

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top