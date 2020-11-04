Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir: Vienna attack contrary to religion and human values

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Twitter on Tuesday that the Vienna attack was a heinous crime contrary to all religions and human values.
We share the grief of our friends in Vienna and the Austrian Republic who just experienced a horrific terrorist attack that targeted innocent people. This heinous crime and others like it contravenes all religions and values and confirm to us that terrorism has no race or faith.— Adel Aljubeir عادل الجبير (@AdelAljubeir) November 3, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 00:59 - GMT 21:59