Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir: Vienna attack contrary to religion and human values

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Twitter on Tuesday that the Vienna attack was a heinous crime contrary to all religions and human values.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We share with friends in the Republic of Austria the sorrow of the terrorist crime that targeted innocent people in Vienna. This heinous crime and its likes are contrary to all religions and human values, and it emphasizes to us that terrorism has no religion or race,” his tweet said.

We share the grief of our friends in Vienna and the Austrian Republic who just experienced a horrific terrorist attack that targeted innocent people. This heinous crime and others like it contravenes all religions and values and confirm to us that terrorism has no race or faith. — Adel Aljubeir عادل الجبير (@AdelAljubeir) November 3, 2020

Read More:

Vienna's gunman used to visit family in North Macedonia every year

ISIS claims responsibility for Vienna attack

Italy FM proposes EU ‘patriot act’ after attacks in Vienna and Nice

Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 00:59 - GMT 21:59