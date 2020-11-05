Saudi Arabia to host Formula One Grand for the first time next year

Saudi Arabia will host the Formula One Grand Prix for the first time next year in Jeddah, state TV reported on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Formula One’s official website also reported that the 2021 F1 calendar will feature a brand-new race in Saudi Arabia, with the news that the city of Jeddah will host the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in November 2021.

The event will see the world’s best drivers and constructors do battle on city streets in a spectacular night race, the 2021 race, the first in a long-term partnership between Formula 1 and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), will take place on Jeddah’s corniche, which runs along the banks of the Red Sea, providing a stunning coastal backdrop for a full weekend of live motorsport, entertainment and culture that will take over the second biggest city in Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Read More:

Saudi Arabia's PIF acquires 2.04 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Saudi Arabia’s IPO pipeline looks ‘quite busy’ with 15 new listings: CMA chairman

Saudi Arabia to ease foreign workers’ restrictions under kafala system in March 2021

Last Update: Thursday, 05 November 2020 KSA 17:52 - GMT 14:52