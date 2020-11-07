Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders KSrelief to send aid to Turkey after earthquake

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to send urgent medical, humanitarian, and shelter aid to victims of a deadly earthquake in Turkey, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The aid “comes within the King’s keenness to stand by the brotherly Turkish people and alleviate the effects of the earthquake, which caused heavy losses of lives and properties, and as an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in standing by the affected people, during crises and tribulations times,” SPA reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing at least 116 people and injuring dozens.

Authorities launched several rescue mission in the days following the disaster to help save people who might be trapped under collapsed buildings.

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey. (Reuters)

About 1,700 aftershocks were felt after the first initial earthquake, 45 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude, according to Reuters.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey – including Istanbul – and Greece’s capital city Athens.

Read more:

Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 116, rescuers finish searches

Aegean Sea earthquake death toll rises as Turkish rescuers make final search

Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 08:46 - GMT 05:46