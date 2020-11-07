Yemeni embassy in DC condemns ‘anti-American’, ‘anti-Semitic’ Houthi ceremony

The Iran-backed Houthi militia “unabashedly” showcased their “appalling anti-American and anti-Semitic rhetoric” during a police academy graduation ceremony in Yemen’s Sanaa, the Yemeni embassy in Washington said on Thursday.
Rather than looking like militias in traditional attire, #Iran-backed #Houthis seek to appear as an uniformed & professionalized force. Either way, it is to brutally repress the population in #Yemen. 2/4— Yemen Embassy D.C. (@YemenEmbassy_DC) November 5, 2020
The intl community must categorically condemn the #Houthis for this brazen hateful conduct and apply the highest pressures on Houthis to reach a final political solution to conflict in #Yemen that they precipitated. 4/4#UNSC— Yemen Embassy D.C. (@YemenEmbassy_DC) November 5, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 10:15 - GMT 07:15