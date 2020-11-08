Saudi Arabia delegation visits Iraq to meet with top officials

An official Saudi Arabian delegation embarked on a diplomatic visit to Iraq on Sunday, headed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The delegation includes Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulkarim Al-Kholifey, and Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, as well as other ministerial representatives and representatives of companies from various sectors in the Kingdom.
Read more: Saudi Arabia wins women empowerment award for leadership in tech
The delegation is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Mohamed Al-Halbousi, according to SPA.
The two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.
The visit comes just before the fourth annual Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and an upcoming meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Al-Kadhimi.
Read more:
Oil prices largely steady as US election uncertainty dominates markets
US election: Palestinian president congratulates Biden, urges him to strengthen ties
Afghan president says ties with US expected to deepen after Biden win
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32