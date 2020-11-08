NEWS
GULF

Saudi Arabia delegation visits Iraq to meet with top officials

A photo released by Saudi Press Agency of the Saudi delegation visit to Iraq. (Twitter @SPAregions)
Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English Sunday 08 November 2020
Text size A A A

An official Saudi Arabian delegation embarked on a diplomatic visit to Iraq on Sunday, headed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The delegation includes Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulkarim Al-Kholifey, and Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, as well as other ministerial representatives and representatives of companies from various sectors in the Kingdom.

Read more: Saudi Arabia wins women empowerment award for leadership in tech

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Mohamed Al-Halbousi, according to SPA.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP)

The two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

The visit comes just before the fourth annual Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and an upcoming meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Al-Kadhimi.

Read more:

Oil prices largely steady as US election uncertainty dominates markets

US election: Palestinian president congratulates Biden, urges him to strengthen ties

Afghan president says ties with US expected to deepen after Biden win

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top