Saudi Arabia wins women empowerment award for leadership in tech

Saudi Arabia has won an award by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its Women Empowerment Program in Technology, an initiative by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.
The Women Empowerment Program aims to increase women’s participation in the labor market.
“The empowerment of women is considered one of the pillars of the strategy of the communications and information technology sector, through which we aim to build a digital system that embraces, develops and attracts women’s minds and skills,” the Ministry said in its official website.
According to ITU, the winners were selected by “an expert panel of EQUALS Global Partnership representatives.”
EQUALS describes itself as a group of corporate leaders, governments, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, academic institutions, NGOs and community groups “dedicated to promoting gender balance in the technology sector.”
ITU added that the leadership in tech category, which the Kingdom had won, “recognizes individuals and initiatives working to close the gender gap in representation and decision-making roles in the technology sector.”
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the “achievement highlighted the role of women in all domains,” reflecting the Kingdom’s keenness to promote women’s contribution, in line with the country’s Vision 2030 Program.
“Saudi women have significantly raised their active participation in the labor market,” SPA added.
