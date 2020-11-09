Saudi Arabia condemns Iraq terrorist attack, offers condolences

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the terrorist attack that took place in an army post in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, according to a statement.

“We strongly condemn and denounce the terrorist attack that took place in #Iraq, and we extend our condolences to the families of the victims, to the government and people of #Iraq, and to those injured a speedy recovery,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded eight others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.

The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the capital’s southwestern district of al-Radhwaniya using grenades and automatic weapons, the sources said.

On Sunday, an official Saudi delegation embarked on a diplomatic visit to Iraq on, headed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman al-Fadhli, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

