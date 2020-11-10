Saudi King Salman, German Chancellor Merkel discuss G20, security in phone call

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Saudi King and the German Chancellor “discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various field,” SPA said.
They also discussed the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be hosted by the Kingdom this month.
Additionally, the two leaders agreed on the need to confront all forms of extremism, and the King affirmed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of recent extremist attacks that took place in France and Austria.
King Salman also stressed “the Kingdom’s stance that strongly condemns the offensive cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, adding that freedom of expression is a moral value that promotes respect and coexistence among peoples, not a tool for spreading hate and cultural and civilizational clash,” according to SPA.
During the call, the King also highlighted the importance of spreading the values of tolerance and moderation, and rejecting all forms of practices that generate hate, violence and extremism.
