Saudi Arabia, Iraq to open border crossing, strengthen bilateral ties: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s ties with Iraq and the two countries’ determination to strengthen bilateral relations, in a video call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince said: “The two countries are neighboring; we are all Arabs. We share the same religion; we have the same interests and challenges, and I am very glad to further develop a working relationship with Iraq.”

The two leaders agreed to further bilateral cooperation in several fields: politics, security, trade, investment, and tourism.

They also agreed on opening the Jadeedah Arar port within seven days and for the Saudi Commercial Attaché’s to start work in Baghdad soon.

The two countries agreed on coordinating stances in the oil sector within the scope of OPEC and OPEC+ work. The two countries also stressed their full commitment to all decisions previously agreed on.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 KSA 02:45 - GMT 23:45